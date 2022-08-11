SLAUGHTERS — Cliff Shoulders, 65, of Slaughters passed away at home Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Dixon. Cliff was a lifelong farmer and mechanic, and he enjoyed his time working for Diamond Equipment in Evansville, Indiana. He loved working on race cars, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Joe Shoulders; a son, Isaac Shoulders; and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Shoulders.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, LaDonna Revlett Shoulders of Slaughters; two daughters, Heather (Jimmie) Riley of Wheatcroft and Brandy (Dylan) Blue of Hanson; one son, Michael (Holly) Shoulders of Madisonville; his mother, Frances Shoulders of Manitou; and five grandchildren, McKenzie, Carson and Colin Shoulders and Tinley and Paisley Blue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, with Rev. Jimmie Riley officiating. Burial will be in Concord Church Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concord Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 630, Manitou, KY 42436.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
