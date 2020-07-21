Huland Patton Jr. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home. He was retired from Ahlstrom in Madisonville. He was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Madisonville.
Survivors: Huland Patton, Sr.; sisters, Allie Liles, Dorothy Patton, Mary Patton, and Vickie Guice.
Service: private. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Due to Covid-19, masks/face coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.
