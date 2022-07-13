RICHLAND — Austin E. Johnston, 85, of Richland passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born in Stoney Point November 16, 1936, to the late Dudley and Brunette Johnston. Mr. Johnston was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church. He was a retired coal miner who had worked at Andalex mines and had also worked for Tapp Recapping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nadine Johnston and Melba Jo Mashburn, and two brothers, Edward Johnston and Glenn Johnston.
Mr. Johnston is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnston of Richland; two children, Slenda Noffsinger and her husband, Alan, of Vandetta and Michael Johnston and his wife, Jill, of Dalton; one sister, Ola Mae Peyton and her husband, Reed, of Dalton; three grandchildren, Lauren Lutz, Andrew Johnston, and Aaron Johnston; two great-grandchildren, Auralynn Lutz and Hattie Rose Lutz; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Wayne Lamb officiating. The burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Johnston, Aaron Johnston, Mark Peyton, Andy Peyton, Jordan Lutz, and Jerry Heim. Honorary Pallbearers will be Reed Peyton and Charles Crockett.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.