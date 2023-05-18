SLAUGHTERS — Bettye Jean (Sandefur) Carver, 86, of Slaughters, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home. She was born in Webster County Feb. 25, 1937, to the late James and Anna Mae (Hunter) Sandefur. Bettye was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of the Slaughters Baptist Church where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Society. She was also a member of the Gideons Auxiliary. She was an avid cook and gardener. Bettye dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Zelma Fedrick.
Bettye is survived by her husband of 66 years Hayden Carver; two sons, Kerry (Lisa) Carver of Augusta, Georgia and Jonathan (Kathy) Carver of Slaughters; five grandchildren, Katie Carver of Dayton, Tennessee, Olivia Carver of Orlando, Florida, Anna Carver of Augusta, Georgia, Payton Carver of Bowling Green, and Rachel Carver of Slaughters; sister, Mary Anna (Harry) Baldwin of Slaughters; two nieces, Cindy (David) Bumpus of Slaughters and Cathy (Bob) Johnson of Denver, Colorado; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Slaughters Baptist Church in Slaughters, with Bro. Brad Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Payton Carver, Josh Bump, Jacob Bumpus, Craig Carver, Rudy Ray Carver, and Larry Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Mark Parker, Steve Austin, Paul Austin, Anthony Austin, Mel Mier, and Don Carver.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International or Lottie Moon Missions.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.