EDDYVILLE — Welby Sellers, 84, of Eddyville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was a member of Madisonville Masonic Lodge, Rizpah Shrine Temple and Scottish Rite.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Fox Sellers; and parents Bernie Sellers and Lola Mae Browning Kletch.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen (Pam) Sellers of Madisonville and Scott (Charlotte) Sellers of Tyler, Texas; one daughter, Kathy (Ken) Son of Madisonville; two brothers, Bob Langley of Ohio and Jimmy Sellers of Florida; six grandchildren, Brandie, Megan, Hannah, Will, Hunter and Kelsey; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Reese, Lydia and Roby; and several nieces and nephews and caregiver Leslie Stovall of Eddyville.
There will be no visitation or services. Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
