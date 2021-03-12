Mike Rickard, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born June 1, 1955, in Hopkinsville to the late Evelyn West Harris and Arthur Rickard. Mike was a U.S. Army veteran and was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James “Pop” Harris; sister Linda West; brother J.D. Rickard; grandson Caleb “KK” Rickard; and his hunting buddy, Bob “Pap” Riggs.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Sherron Hall Rickard; son Shawn (Mindy) Rickard of Bremen; brothers Alan (Nina) Harris of Hartford, Donnie Harris of Mount Vernon, Indiana, and James Michael Harris of Madisonville; sister Shirley (Larry) Rager of Utica; brothers-in-law Wayne (Diana) Hall of Dawson Springs and Larry Hall of Madisonville; sister-in-law Norma Rickard of Lewisport; grandchildren Chloe Rickard and Chase Rickard; several nieces and nephews; and his loving fur babies, Jack, Gypsy Rose and Charley.
A service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
The pallbearers are Kenny Smith, Nick Burdin, Bud Rickard, Richie Tucker, Jeff Rickard and Tommy Prather. Honorary pallbearers are John Hatch and Andrew Harris.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
