HENDERSON — William “Bill” Gamblin, 78, of Henderson, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 3, 1944, in Suthards to the late Jack and Garah E. Gamblin. Bill graduated from Earlington High School and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brescia University in 1992. For more than 40 years he worked for Kentucky Utilities and after retirement, he continued consulting with LG & E. He was a member of Henderson First Baptist Church and a former member of Morganfield First Baptist Church and Suthards Baptist Church. Bill was an active member of the churches where he served as an usher and on multiple committees including finance. He most enjoyed ministering along with his wife in the children’s departments teaching and loving on the preschoolers.
Bill loved RC Cola and boating and had a passion for waterskiing which he shared with his daughter. He had a tremendous interest in sports, both spectating and participating in many. He was a lifelong Detroit Tigers and UK fan. Bill played in church softball leagues, had numerous golfing buddies, and was a fierce ping-pong player. He enjoyed racquetball and had moved into what he would tell you was the fastest-growing sport of pickleball where he made several good friends. He also was the biggest fan of any sport played by a grandchild.
He loved the Lord and his family, especially his brother who taught him to play baseball, and his sisters who spoiled him growing up. The devotion to his wife was unmeasurable as was the immense pride for his only daughter. Such love and pride could only be multiplied by that for his son-in-law and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Gamblin; one sister, Barbara Martin; four brothers-in-law, Bill Hendricks, Ray Brown, Curtis Brown, and Harry Martin; and one niece, Karla Patmore.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Gamblin; one daughter, Dr. Garah E. Wright and her husband, Jon; three grandchildren, Cale Gamblin Wright, Isabelle Carey Wright, and Levi Daniel Wright of Henderson; five sisters, Betty Hendricks, Martha Brown, Nancy Brown, Jackie Jones and her husband, Wendell, and Clara Louderback and her husband, Delbert, all of Hopkins County; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, with the Reverend Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Suthards Baptist Church Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson at https://stanthonyshospice.org/donate/ or Green River Area Down Syndrome Association in Owensboro at https://www.gradsa.org/donate/.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hutchison, Bill Loran, Bobby Morris, Doug Mullins, Ken Sheridan, and Denny Sutton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Burrow and Donnie Gamblin.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.