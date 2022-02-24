Barbara Ann Creekmur, 77, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a member at Baptist Temple in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Creekmur worked for 30 years at White Swan and retired from Ottenheimer Manufacturing.
Survivors: her husband of 59 years, Marvin Earl Creekmur, and a son, Jeff (Sarah) Creekmur.
Service: 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Creekmur’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST on Monday, February 21, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
