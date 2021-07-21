Sylvester Lewis Johnson, 46, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence. He was a member of the Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church and worked at Cracker Barrel.
Survivors include his mother; and sisters Connie Tyler-Givens and Pamela Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Duvall’s Chapel Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Face masks are encouraged but not required.
Bibbs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
