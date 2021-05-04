James “Ken” VanCleave, 58, of Manitou, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Ken worked as a blaster in several mines and retired from the Hopkins County Road Department.
Survivors include his son, Jesse VanCleave; daughter, Mary VanCleave.
Service: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitation: From 4 p.m. until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.