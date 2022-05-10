NORTONVILLE — Floyd Edward ‘Eddie’ Hallum, 76, of Nortonville, KY, went to be with his best friend, Jesus, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born December 16, 1945, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Floyd Hallum and Hattie Mae Clayton Hallum. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Jeanette Hallum; and two brothers, Robert Hallum and Joseph Hallum.
Eddie went to the school of hard knocks, working as a farmer and a coal miner. He loved his church, Good Hope, sharing his best friend, Jesus, with everyone he talked to.
He is survived by his daughter, Maye (Ricky) Stanley of White Plains, KY; his sons, Floyd “Little Eddie” (Laura) Hallum Jr. of Princeton, KY and Jason (Stephanie) Hallum of Princeton; two sisters, Anna Hedgepath of Hopkinsville and Kathy Sherrill of Beulah, KY; two brothers, Joe Hallum of Nortonville and Larry Hallum of Madisonville; along with ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren, and his favorite companion, his dog, Lil Bit.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at New Good Hope Church on Good Hope Road in Nortonville with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home is trusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
