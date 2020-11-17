Herman Mix Stone, 83, of Providence passed away Friday. Nov. 13, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
Herman was born on Sept. 9, 1937, in Clay to the late Cosby and Flora Stone.
He retired from Goodyear in Madisonville where he was a press operator.
He was a member of the Pentecostal Prayer Chapel in Providence.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Cleda, in 2014 and son, Herman Dale, in 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda McMican (William) and a son, Robert Stone (Karen), both of Providence; two sisters, Lottie Pruitt of Eldorado, Illinois, and Mary Edith Simpson (John) of Daphne, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Debra Stone, of Providence; six grandchildren, Robert Tosh, Kristi Miley, Thomas Stone, Veronica Key, Brian Stone and Jennifer Stone; and 10 great-grandchildren.
There will be private family services. Burial will be in Green Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
