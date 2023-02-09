Joyce Polley Logan, age 87, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on February 6, 2023 in Evansville, Indiana.
Daughter of Vernon Polley and Hattie (Little) Polley, she was born September 18, 1935 in Providence, Kentucky. She married Jewell Wyatt Logan of Dalton, Kentucky, June 4 1956.
She was a graduate of Nebo High School and Murray State University with Bachelor and Master degrees. She pursued her P.H.D in Education at Vanderbilt University and graduated with honors. Joyce’s career spanned fifty-one years in various aspects of Education. She served as High School Teacher at Charleston, Nebo and West Hopkins; Principal of the Health Occupation School in Madisonville; Regional Coordinator of Vocational Education in Madisonville; and State Director of Education in Frankfort. She finished her career as a Professor of Education at the University of Kentucky. Besides constantly striving to achieve her professional goals, she also remained physically active throughout her life. Joyce started running at forty years old and ran for thirty years, including her participation in a half marathon race. Tennis was her love and she played until the age of 80. Her family was close to her heart and she loved to spend time with them.
She is preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Hattie (Little) Polley, sister Wanda Adams, brothers, James “Jimmy” Polley and William Polley and her husband, Jewell Wyatt Logan.
Joyce is survived by her son, James “Jim” Logan, grandsons, Thomas Logan and Daniel Logan and three great grandchildren, Cade Logan, Isla Logan, and Emery Logan.
Funeral services 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.