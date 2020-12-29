Don Gary Clayton, 83, of Madisonville, passed from this world into his heavenly home on Dece. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Elmo and Mae Clayton.
He was a retired truck driver and drove a dump truck for over 48 years. He enjoyed being with his family and watching UK Basketball games and wrestling. He could fix most anything and could win at checkers every time. He fought a long hard battle with cancer. He was a wonderful husband, dad, papaw, and a friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alyn Lynn Clayton.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Carolyn Greenwell Clayton; daughter, Tami (Randy) Kay Brewer; two grandsons, Brandon Clayton (Ashley) Brewer and Drew Alyn Brewer; and three great grandchildren, Lukas, Kate, and Asher.
Because of Covid, the funeral will be open to family only with Bro. Terry Yancy officiating. Graveside services will be held privately with the family at Odd Fellow Cemetery with burial to follow. .
Pallbearers will be Brandon Brewer, Drew Brewer, Lukas Brewer, Craig Clayton, Jason Jarvis, and Mike Bryant.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
