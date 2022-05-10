Joey Dallas Locke, 56, of Madisonville, KY, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence. He worshipped at Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was born February 11, 1966, in Madisonville, to Roger Dallas Locke and Marilyn Ann Locke. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Dallas and Willie Elizabeth Locke, and Gaston and Helen Dillingham.
Joey worked as a mechanic and a coal miner with a wicked sense of humor. He loved collecting antiques pertaining to cars and trucks. He loved working on his dad’s ‘55 truck and loved to go fishing with his children. He was honored to work with his dad in the mines.
He is survived by his three children, Emily Leann Locke of Dawson Springs, KY, Josie Rae Locke of Madisonville, and Dylan Edward Locke of Hanson, KY; his parents, Roger and Marilyn Locke; sister, Casey Marilyn (Rusty Clayton) Locke of Madisonville; uncles, Carroll (Tina) Oakley, Gary Dillingham, and Ronnie (Faye) Locke; one great aunt, Edith Teague and aunt Claudia (Jerry) Duvall; three nephews, Gage Dallas Locke, Jayden Isaac (Rebecca Watts) Locke, and Isaiah Jackson Locke; and niece, Zoey Elizabeth Locke.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Rev. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
