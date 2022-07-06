Michael Allan Slaton, 70, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Survivors: wife, Melinda Slaton; children, Brooklyn (Travis) Willett and Jordan Slaton; brothers, Tim (Robin) Slaton, James (Jane) Slaton, and Richard (Patty) Slaton; and sister, Susan Cotton.

Service: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.