PROVIDENCE — Robert Connor Hatcher Jr., 74, of Providence passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born December 8, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert Connor Hatcher, Sr., and Mary Lynn Lucas Hatcher. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Bobby McDonald.
Hatcher worked as a teacher for over 20 years in Webster County, which was near and dear to his heart. As the self-proclaimed “First Republican in Providence,” he was very active in the political arena. He attended four Republican National Conventions, played a part in Mitch McConnell’s first senatorial campaign, was the County Chairman for the Republican Party, and a representative of Webster County in the State Central Committee. Hatcher also helped with Upward Bound in Murray for many years, including being an advisor for them.
He is survived by his half-sisters, Lisa (Robert) Franks of Alabama and Tammy (Gary) Donner of Alabama; his step-mother, Gayle McDonald of Owensboro, along with many cousins, and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Barnett-Strother — Providence Chapel at 301 N. Broadway St., Providence with Bro. Barry Cullen and Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Hatcher Cemetery in Butler County at 10 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, and from noon until service time Sunday at the funeral home in Providence.
Pallbearers will be his friends. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Gooch, Jr. John Krupansky, Dr. Michael Johnson, Mitch McConnell, Keith Ferrel, and Ed Whitfield.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
