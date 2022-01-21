Timmons “Tim” Nelson, 92, of Hanson passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home under the care of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice.
He was born February 23, 1929, in Hopkins County, to the late {span}Charlie and Ella Marie Nelson{/span}.
He had worked for Goodyear in Madisonville for 20 years as a welder. He also was a part-time farmer.
Tim was a member of Slaughters Baptist Church and was a U. S. Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ursula Yvonne (Stills) Nelson; brothers, Alvin Nelson, Gerald Nelson, and Wayne Nelson.
He is survived by his children, Carl Nelson (Pam), Elizabeth Yvonne Nelson Swick, Larry Timmons Nelson, and Jewel Dewight Nelson (Janice); seven siblings, Eleanor Overton, Margie Childers, Louise Marshall, Christine Sandford, Elaine Cullen, Elmo Nelson (Pat), Edward “Butch” Nelson; six grandchildren, Sara Carnahan (Mark), Carla Kay Nelson, Jeffery Timmons Nelson (Lynette), Michael Swick, Jessie Marie Nelson, and Kelly Sue Richie (Jeremiah); six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Slaughters Baptist Church in Slaughters, Kentucky.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Slaughters Baptist Church. Bro. Carl Nelson and Bro. Brad Tucker will officiate with burial to follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Slaughters Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.