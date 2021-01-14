Barbara Porter Dorris, 80, of Hanson, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
She was born March 17, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Mary Lou Clayton Porter and Martin Luther Porter. Barbara was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Dorris; brothers John Porter, Roscoe Porter and Martin Wayne Porter; and her sister, Norma Jean Cunningham.
Survivors include her brother, Kenneth (Rosemary) Porter of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Cox officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
