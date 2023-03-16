EARLINGTON — James Scotty Gillum, Jr., 71, of Earlington, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at his home. Born June 7, 1951, a native of Madisonville, he was the son of the late James Gillum and Virginia Scisney. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Hecla of Earlington, where he served as chairman of the trustees, treasurer of the brotherhood, and member of the male chorus. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Indianapolis, Indiana as a vending machine technician after 33 years, was a US Army veteran, graduate of Lockyear College in Indianapolis, Indiana with an associate degree in accounting, and a 1971 graduate of Earlington High School where he played basketball.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories three sons, James S. (Camille) Gillum, Donald R. (Kathy) Gillum, and Ronald B. (Anne) Gillum, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven brothers, James W. Smith of Princeton, Rev. H.A. (Earlene) Suggs, III of Earlington, and Ellis D. Scisney, Glen E. (Malishia) Scisney, Reginald L. Scisney, Neal (Angela) Scisney, and William L. Scisney, all of Madisonville; four sisters, Mary L. Smith of Louisville, Minnie L. Moore of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jacqueline E. Scisney of Earlington, and Sharon A. Foster of Indianapolis, Indiana; one uncle, James L. (Grace) Scisney of Indianapolis, Indiana; three special brothers, Terry Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Oliver “Bubby” (Adell) Wilkes of Madisonville, and Sherman (Deborah) Smith of Louisville; special friends, Berna Harris and Mary Johnson, both of Indianapolis, and Vivian Pettus of Earlington; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with the Reverend Walter Ellis officiating. Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington, with military honors performed by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
To share condolences with the family go to www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
