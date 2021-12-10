Otis R. Chamberlain Sr., 77, of Earlington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Madisonville on June 10, 1944, to the late Isaac and Lillie Mae Chamberlain.
Mr. Chamberlain was a founding member of Earlington Assembly of God, a member of Earlington Civic Club and had been a volunteer firefighter with the Earlington Fire Department. He was a Vietnam veteran having served with the U.S. Army; he was awarded multiple Purple Hearts and retired after 24 years from the National Guard. He had worked at Walmart and had been owner of Chamberlain Lawncare. Mr. Chamberlain enjoyed painting, ceramics, gardening and birds and was devoted to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Chamberlain, in 2017.
Mr. Chamberlain is survived by his wife, Mary Chamberlain of Earlington; his daughter, Nicole Raymond and her husband, Todd, of Suthards; his son, Otis Chamberlain Jr. of Suthards; three sisters, Veronica Miller of Madisonville, Beverly Simerly of Belvedere, Illinois, and Sharon Bates of Nortonville; one brother, Isaac Chamberlain of Cocoa, Florida; five grandchildren, James Isaac Chamberlain, Isaac Ray Chamberlain, Brandon Allen Raymond, Haven Lynn Raymond and Gabriel Evan Chamberlain; one great-grandchild, Asher Brock Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Earlington Assembly of God in Earlington with Pastor Nathan Bruce officiating. Burial with military rites by the 101st Airborne Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Monday at Earlington Assembly of God in Earlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
