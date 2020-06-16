Anna Sue McElroy Jones, 73, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 1:30 a.m. Sunday June 14, 2020, at her home.
Born Dec. 22, 1946, in Providence to the late John McElroy and Nellie Bell McElroy, she was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville where she played the piano, sang with the Praise and Worship team, and was a Worship Leader. She retired from Hancock Bank in Madisonville, formerly Kentucky Bank, after 12 years where she worked as a receptionist and was one of the first African American women hired, had worked at Multicare Specialists Clinic in Madisonville also as a receptionist, and was a chaplain at the Hopkins County Jail for female inmates for over nine years.
She also was preceded in death by six brothers, John McElroy II, Ray McElroy, Austin McElroy, Bill McElroy, Howard McElroy, and David McElroy; and five sisters, Carrie Jones, Mae Davis, Ernestine Minnett, Louise Davis, and Cara Harrell.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, two sons, Darryl (Benita Lynn) Jones of Columbus, Indiana, and Anthony (Donna Kaye) Jones of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Jerry McElroy of Chicago, Illinois, and one sister, Paula Caudle of Providence; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at Word of Faith Christian Center, 1400 Kingsway Drive, Madisonville, in which the service will be limited to the immediate family and closest of friends due to Covid-19 restrictions. Pastor Marvin Hightower will deliver the homegoing eulogy. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church for a time of tributes from friends.
All attendees are asked to wear a mask, or a mask will be provided.
A balloon release will follow in her remembrance and live streamed on Elliott Mortuary facebook page. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements.
