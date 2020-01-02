Donald "Donnie" Ray Stevens, 68, of Hanson, KY passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 11, 1951 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Gustie Stevens and Cleadith Masoncup Stevens. He was also preceded in death by a son, Cory Stevens.
Donnie loved spending time with his grandkids, watching all sports and like to hunt, fish and golf. He was a coal miner and a US Marine veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Watson Stevens; two daughters, Alisha (Jeff) Brown and Amanda Stevens both of Hanson; one brother, Johnnie (Betta) Stevens of Hanson; three grandchildren, Xander Brown, Zack Brown and Gunner Forsythe and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday January 3, 2020 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. William Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and after 11:00 A.M. Friday until the service time.
Pallbearers will be David Jenkins, OB Moore, Kelly Bumpus, Sandy Ferguson, Jeff Brown, Charlie Lamond, Leroy Cates and Willis Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
