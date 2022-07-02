Leon G. Poole, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born December 31, 1939, in Hopkins County to the late John W. Poole, Jr. and the late Gladys (Rickard) Poole. After graduating from Madisonville High School in 1958, he served in the United States Marines Corps for four years. He graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1971 and retired as a foreman from National Southwire Aluminum in 1995. He was an avid, lifelong University of Kentucky football and basketball fan, and undefeated in his many disagreements with referees. He also was the proud founder of the Hilton Head Hat Club. He enjoyed old movies, M.A.S.H., and cooking, though his love for trying new recipes was of mixed success. Leon also enjoyed repeatedly telling possibly untrue stories about his best friends, Stringer, Bruce, and Weaselhead. But most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandkids, who will greatly miss “Poor Ole Papaw,” his endless teasing, and unlimited cabinets of junk food.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Dennis Poole, of Panama City, Florida.
Leon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vivian (Arnett) Poole; three children, Bryan (Lori) Poole of Owensboro, Kevin (Pamela) Poole of Maricopa, Arizona, and Joanna (Jimmy) Decker of Versailles; five grandchildren, Courtney and Kendra Poole, Hayden and Alex Decker, and Emily Poole; and sister, Mary Anne (Hayden) Siria, of Madisonville, and her children, Ronald Rice and Shari Brasher.
Mr. Poole’s memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
