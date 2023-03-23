Simon Joseph “Joe” Gordon, 54, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. He was a carpenter for All in One Services.
Survivors: daughter, Samantha (Lloyd) Stotts; fiancé, Christal Cotton; sisters, Vicki (Tony) Duncan, Linda Bruce, and Missy (Keith) Jarvis; and brothers, Gary (Tina) Gordon, Darrell (Peggy) Gordon, George (Bev) Petitt, and Ervin “Peewee” (Linda) Gordon.
Service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Private at Concord Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
