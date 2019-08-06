Billie Louise Terry, 97, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Colonial Terrace Nursing Home in Sebree, KY.
She was born June 28, 1922 in Oklahoma to the late Edgar Walker Knight and Agnus Crist Knight. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, CT Landers; second husband, William Willis; third husband, Lawrence Terry Sr.; one daughter; Sandy Terry; one step daughter, Billie Faye Willis; one step son, Ronnie Terry; two brothers, Jerry and Edgar Knight; and one son-in-law, Gerald Gilbert.
Billie was an ordained minister and worked with homeless women. She liked computer, enjoyed sewing, painting, and ceramics. She loved to study the Bible and loved modern Christian music.
She is survived by two daughters, Georgia Gayle Gilbert of Nortonville and Pamela (Joe) Joy Pearson of California; two sons, Carl (Catherine) Landers of Madisonville and Bob (April) Landers of California; one step-son, Larry Terry, Sr of Texas; three sisters, Reva Fontenot of Louisiana, Melba Lanbert of California, and Betty Biddle of Texas; thirty-eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, and ten great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Joel Riley and Rev. David Jackson officiating. Burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. until service on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
