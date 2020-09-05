Stephen Alec Strait, 69, of Dawson Springs, died Sept. 2, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He became a manager for MTI.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Simons Strait; sister Mary Goodwin; daughters Debra Strait and Rebekah Caudill; and sons Stephen James Strait, Matthew Bone, Scott Mason and Sean Mason.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs). The Rev. Mike Moschenrose will officiate. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Attendees of visitation and services will require “face masks” and “social distancing.”
The service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on www.beshear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.