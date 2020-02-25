Phil Conyers, 73, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baptist Health.
He was born September 10, 1946 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Herb Conyers and Grace Huff Conyers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Phelps.
Phil worked as a material handler at York and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Earlington United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Disabled Veterans and the American Legion Post #6. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed feeding and raising deer. Phil holds the Kentucky State Record for bluegill — a record he has held since August 5, 1980.
He is survived by two sisters, Cindy (James) Offutt of Madisonville and Becky (Tim) Brooks of Madisonville; one brother, Rick (Tammy) Conyers of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Daisy, Biscuit, and Mrs. Kitty.
The family would like to thank Baptist Health Continued Care and the Dialysis Center for the great love and care given to Phil and his family.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Martinez officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rhyan Conyers, Chris Faulk, Rick Conyers, Tim Brooks, Aaron Offutt, Craig Offutt, Mike Jacobs, and Butch Oglesby. Honorary pallbearers will be Mel Wyatt, Benny Pendergraff, Tommy Barnes, James Offutt, and Ed Abrams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
