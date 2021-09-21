Kenneth “Ears” Smith, 64, of St Charles, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born July 6, 1957 in Nortonville, to the late Kenneth Smith and Mary Lee Foster McGary of Nortonville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberley.
Mr. Smith was a coal miner and loved camping and fishing.
He is survived by his mother; a daughter, Kendra Smith, of White Plains; a son, Josh (Nicole) Smith, of Earlington; two sisters, Denise Adams, of Nortonville, and Deborah (Scott) Hulsey, of Nortonville; four grandchildren, Chloee Smith, Lillian Whitney, Bristol Smith and Zeke Smith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home-Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Leon Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, James Key, Scott Hulsey, Chad Ashby, Macalyn Hulsey and Kendal Gunther.
Memorial donations may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
