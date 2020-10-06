Nancy Elaine Lee, 74, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Owensboro, to the late Marjorie Duke Medley and Joe Medley. She was a retired beautician and in her earlier years managed the JC Penney Hair Salon for 17 years. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed painting and crafting and loved gospel music. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney “Buck” Lee; stepson, Dwayne Lee; and her stepdaughters, Sandy Smith, Kathy Allen and Kay Mills.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (Andres) Alvarez, of Madisonville; son, Jim (Susan) Oelze, of Whittier, North Carolina; stepdaughters, Rhonda (Jerome) Rickard and Miranda (David) Sharp, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Jaymi (Drew) Stokes, Brock (Brittany) Oelze, Seth Oelze, Josh Herold, Lane Herold, Drea Alvarez and Andres “Papa” Alvarez, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Aly, Malachi, Paisley, Paityn, Jenna and Harper.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Zach Hardy officiating and Dr. Bill Thomas and Tim Clark assisting. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Brock Oelze, Seth Oelze, Josh Herold, Lane Herold, Papa Alvarez, Jr. and Drew Stokes.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
