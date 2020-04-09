Sue Harralson Crowe, 94, of Madisonville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence, KY.
The only child of Sam and Gwen Clayton Harralson, she was born in Nebo, KY on September 4, 1925. She graduated as Valedictorian of her high school class on April 3, 1943 and that same day married the love of her life, Davis Howard Crowe. For 62 years, she worked beside him on their farm while also being an excellent homemaker. In later years, she worked in the Broadway School Lunchroom and the Vogue ladies clothing store. She was blessed with the gift of being a gracious hostess and countless numbers of ministers and college students enjoyed her hospitality. She loved doing needlework and leaves behind millions of stitches in beautiful handmade quilts and tablecloths for friends and family to treasure.
Sue was a lady of strong opinions and equally strong work ethic to implement those opinions. No season was as enjoyable to her as Christmas and she enjoyed hosting her “Cousins Christmas Party” in her home overflowing with beautiful decorations and presents. She earned the title, “Granny Claus.”
She was the oldest living member of Nebo Christian Church where she served in numerous capacities. Neither snow, nor rain, nor dark of night kept her from being in the Lord’s House if the door was open. She loved the Lord and was a woman of very strong Christian faith.
She was a wonderful mother to son, Howard (LaRhue) Crowe and daughter, Carol Watkins of Nebo. She was “Granny” to Andrea (Josh) Davis of Newark, OH, Justin (Stephanie) Crowe of Bowling Green, and Chris (Mary) Watkins of Robards, KY; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Doug Watkins in July, 2009. Due to executive order and coronavirus, a private funeral will be held at Nebo Christian Church. Burial will be held at Crowe Family Cemetery near Nebo.
A special thanks must be extended to the entire Shemwell Nursing Home staff for their compassionate, tender, and loving care to make her as comfortable as humanly possible. They are genuine caregivers, who often went above and beyond the call of duty.
Pallbearers will be Howard Crowe, Justin Crowe, Bailey Davis, Chris Watkins, and Billy Parrish.
Barnett Strother Funeral Home is entrusted with her final arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nebo Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
