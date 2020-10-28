Betty Lois Jones, 91, of Madisonville, KY passed away, October 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Madisonville, KY to the Omer “Ned” T. Clayton and Bonnie Bowles Clayton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee “Sonny” Jones; three brothers, Johnny Clayton, Omer Clayton, and Bill Clayton; and one sister, Marjorie Duff.
Betty retired from Bellsouth where she worked as an operator and also retired from Ligon Nationwide. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Clay (Sherry) Jones of Madisonville; three sisters, Jeanette Reagan of Sarasota, FL; Dorothy Morris of Belleville, IL, and Mildred Strader of Madisonville; one brother, Barry Clayton of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Michael Jones, Michelle Jones, Holly Kirtley, and Natalie Allen; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:30 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Jones, Keith Strader, Dan Duff, Chris Allen, and Jon Kirtley.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
