Polly Ashby Eakins, 63, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
She was born June 4, 1956 in El Paso, TX to Joanne Barnwell Ashby and the late Allen Ashby.
Polly worked as an accountant and was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Eakins; three sons, Zachary Eakins of El Paso, Cory (Courtney) Eakins of Bowling Green, KY, and Brett Eakins of Nashville, TN; one sister, Patti (Stan) McCarty of Athens, GA; and one brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Ashby of Manitou, KY.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday December 16, 2019 at the Church of Christ with Russell Kline officiating. Burial will follow at Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society. Envelopes will be made available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
