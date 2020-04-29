COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barry Wayne Pettus, 60, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Earlington to Anna Delores and Robert Pettus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked many years in the construction industry as a brick mason by trade.
He is survived by his children, Brandon Mills, Nikole Pettus and Whitney Pettus; his grandchildren, Kennedie, Amya and Isaac; his siblings, Tracey Pettus, Valarie Pettus and Jeffrey Pettus; many nieces and nephews; and his cherished cousin, Kimberly McNeal.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna Delores Pettus; brothers Larry Pettus, Keith “Wilton” Pettus and Michael Pettus; and sisters Cheri Cazely and Andrea Jones.
A memorial service honoring Barry will be held at a later time. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.Shaw-Davis.com or www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
