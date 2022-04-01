PROVIDENCE — Anna Sue Reigart, 83, of Providence, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She was born February 13, 1939, in DeKoven, KY, to the late John Wright and Thula Blue Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll B. Reigart; and two brothers, Charles Wright and Robert Wright.
Anna was a homemaker. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, and loved her home church of DeKoven United Methodist Church. She loved Bible study, loved people, and loved being a good friend of everybody. She enjoyed playing bingo and doing crosswords. She was a U.K. Wildcat fan, but most of all was devout in her faith.
She is survived by two daughters; Nancy (Dennis) Langston of Clay, KY and Paula (Ty) Seabrooke of Madisonville; one son, David (Karma) Reigart of Boulder, CO; one sister, Kay Paris of Madisonville; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M Saturday April 2, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Jeff Graham officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon, KY.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Doors at P.O. Box 1595 Merrifield, VA 22116-1595 or the Western Kentucky Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.