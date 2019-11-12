Jeanie Hutchison Helton, 80 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
She was born December 26, 1938 in Pulaski Co., KY to the late James L. Hutchison and Lillian Hutchison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Helton; one son, Gary Helton; step-mother, Creacie; and two brothers.
She was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville.
She is survived by her son, Derrick and daughter-in-law, Denise Martin Helton; and two grandsons, Nathan Martin Helton and Michael James Helton.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday November 14, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
