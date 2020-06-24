Robert “Rusty” Simms, 69, of Kuttawa, KY formerly of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.
He was born June 14, 1951 in Evansville, IN to the late Otho B. Simms and Marilyn Goeke Simms. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Scott Simms of Lexington, KY.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. He attended Madisonville Community College. He was the owner of the Stag Shop for many years before working for Renshaw Automotive, Hudson Automotive and Watermark Ford Nissan in Madisonville, then retired in early 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Emilie Moore Simms; one daughter, Katherine “Katie” Jensen and son-in-law, Dr. John “Spencer” Jensen; five grandchildren, Ella-Ann, Rane, Pierson, Wynn, and Hite Jensen, all of Franklin, TN; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He enjoyed boating, U.K. basketball, traveling, especially to Walt
Disney World, but most importantly, being with
his grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The family would like to thank Baptist Health, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Christian Care of Kuttawa for their comfort and care of Rusty.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
