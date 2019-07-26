Sandra F. "Ms. Sandi" Jackson, 66, of Providence, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Agnes Jackson and also was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Jackson, James S. Jackson and sister Jo Ann Simms.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Jackson; sister-in-law Vonda Jackson; sister-in-law Donna Jackson; nieces Melea (Fahmi) Ramin, Danielle (Keith) Varnado, Debbie Stone; nephews Tony Simms, David Head, Joe Head; and great-nieces Ameera Ramin and Amelia Varnado.
Ms. Sandi retired from Broadway Elementary School in Providence with over 31 years of service. She was a student teacher for Murray State University for 12 years and also retired from Michael Overby CPA in 2018. Ms. Sandi loved the Lord and was ready to go home. She enjoyed teaching and working with kids, spending time with family and friends, making decorations, UK sports, planning parties and just living life to the fullest.
She was a member of countless committees and organizations and loved all them dearly. She was a big part of her church Providence General Baptist where she was a member.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. in the chapel at Jones Kirby Funeral Home on Friday, July 26. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Providence General Baptist Church with Brother Barry Cullen and Brother John Brumfiel officiating services at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Townsend Cemetery in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visionary Group at Providence General Baptist. For online condolences and more please visit www.joneskirby.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.