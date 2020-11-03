Donald W. Adams, 74, of Providence passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Donald was born on Oct. 9, 1946, to the late George and Ruby Lee Adams in Madisonville.
He was a coal miner for 42½ years and retired from Dotiki. He was also a General Baptist minister for 44 years during this time he pastored churches in Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Caldwell and Crittenden counties.
He was a member of Gum Grove Baptist Church in Providence.
Along with his parents Donald is preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Burns; sister, Betty Miller; and three brothers, James Adams, Darrell Adams and Bobby Adams.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley Adams; one daughter, Melissa Downey (Chris), of Providence; one sister, Connie Clayton (Ronald), of Manitou; two brothers, Richard Adams (Debbie), of South Bloomfield, Ohio, and Bill Adams (Virginia), of Morganfield; one granddaughter, Kalista Downey; and one great-granddaughter, Alayah Grace Hoover.
There will be no services. Burial will be in New Hopewell Cemetery in Clay.
Donations can be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
