Betty Jo Laffoon, 87, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Princeton Health & Rehab, Princeton, KY. Mrs. Laffoon was born on Feb. 13, 1933, in Hopkins County, to the late Lawrence Wagner and Ruby Lena Brown Wagner. She was a 1950 graduate of Charleston High School and she was a member of the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church. She loved being a homemaker and a gardener.
Mrs. Laffoon is survived by a daughter, Debra Allen Cansler; and a son, William Warren (Lu Cinda) Allen, Jr., all of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Jason Allen (Melissa) Cansler, Keli (Ryan) Tolbert, William Tyler (Meagen) Allen, and Deidre Jo (Roger) Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Conner Ames, Bryleigh Tolbert, Brady Allen Cansler, Katie Marie Cansler, Silas Allen, Graham Allen, Olivia Jo Thomas and Carson Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved first husband, William Warren Allen, Sr.; her beloved second husband, Richard John Laffoon; brother, Wayne Wagner; and sister, Janet Carner.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Rosedale Cemetery with Elder Jeff Winfrey, officiating.
Mrs. Laffoon’s service will be “streamed live” on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 11 a.m. (To view: “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options.)
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshear
funeralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message. Additionally, please call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 prior to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2020, for your name to be added to the “Visitor’s Book.”
