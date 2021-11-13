BLOOMSDALE, Mo. — Jeanette Corline Hankins Markos, 77, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, entered into eternal rest Nov. 9, 2021, at Fountainbleu Nursing Home in Festus. She was born on Jan. 10, 1944, in Dalton to the late Hampton and Ovel Corline (Sisk) Hankins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Markos; her sister, Wanetta (the late Frank) Ford; sister-in-law Pat Hankins; and brother-in-law Tom Doster.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Amon (Danna) Hancock of Union, Missouri, Drenda (Pat) Eaves of Festus, Missouri, and Troy Hancock of Bloomsdale, Missouri; her grandson, James Troy “JT” Hancock; her siblings, Aretta (Eugene) Dickerson of Madisonville, James Dixon “JD” Hankins of Frankford, Indiana, and Freda Doster of Madisonville; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jeanette retired from Jefferson Memorial Hospital where she worked as an LPN for many years. She enjoyed attending JT’s sporting events and gospel music events. She loved traveling and looked forward to her trips to Kentucky to visit family and friends. While in Kentucky, she would go dancing and to karaoke with her sisters. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
