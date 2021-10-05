Reda Gunther Turner, 80, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Reda was formerly the office manager of the Nebo Water District and was the former secretary of the Manitou Fire Department. She was a member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church in Manitou.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Parker; son, Lyndle (Gail) Turner.
Service: Noon Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Concord General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
