Donald Joe Rayner Sr., 84, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson.
He was a coal miner and had worked at Island Creek and Hamilton #1.
Survivors: daughters, Beverly Dunbar (Charles) and Brenda Sigler (Mike); and sons, Don Rayner, Jr. (Barbara) and Stephen Rayner.
Service: 2 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Burial: First Christian Church Cemetery in Providence. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
