Brandon Stapp, 47, of White Plains, KY, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Hillside nursing home in Madisonville, KY.
Born to the late Carl B. Stapp Jr. and Shirley Whitfield Stapp Teague on September 26, 1975 in Hopkinsville, KY, he was a ‘93 graduate of South Hopkins High School and later attended Western Kentucky University. He was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl B. Stapp Jr.; grandparents, Carl B. Stapp Sr. and Bernice Stapp; Welby and Ruth Whitefield; uncles, Jerry Stapp, Ronnie Stapp and Clarence Whitfield; and step father, Warren Teague.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Shirley Teague of White Plains; daughters, Evelyn Stapp and Katherine Dickerson of Madisonville; brother, Jonathan (Kristen) Stapp of White Plains; sister, Kim Peebles of Hopkinsville; aunts, Barbara Whitfield of White Plains, Ina Kembel of Madisonville, and Patsy Tooley of Paducah, KY; nieces, Briley Shemwell and Hadley Stapp of White Plains, and Adrienne Peebles of Hopkinsville; and nephew, Thomas Peebles of Hopkinsville.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains with Bro. Tony Lipford officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the service time at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to Concord Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
