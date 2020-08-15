Thelma J. Morse Purdy, 82, of Dawson Springs, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Thelma worked and retired from Arvin Industries in Princeton.
She was a longtime, active and faithful member of Charleston Baptist Church, where she taught the preschool Sunday School class for many, many years.
Survivors include her son, Ray Purdy; her daughter, Janet Winstead; grandchildren, Johnathan and Nichole Winstead, Chele Purdy, Joe and Kelsey Winstead; great-grandchildren, Hunter Winstead and Joslyn Winstead; sisters, Doris Hughes, Linda Miller and Sharon Wright; and brothers, Owen Morse and Bobby Morse.
The family wishes to thank Baptist Health Hospice and the God-called people who were so kind to her and the family in her last days. May God Bless and Keep You.
