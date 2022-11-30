PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA — Jerald Ray Davis, 81, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Gulfside Hospice House in New Port Richey, Florida. A native of Madisonville, he was born September 17, 1941, the son of the late Barney Butler Davis and Willie Ruth Clark. He served his country for two years in the United States Navy Reserve and four years in the United States Airforce. Jerald retired from the City of Clearwater where he worked many years in the maintenance department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Ruth, and his brother, Roy Davis.
Jerald is survived by his wife, Carolyn Campbell Davis; his daughter, Terrie Davis McDonald of New Port Richey, Florida; his son, Jerry Ray Davis of Owensboro; his sister, Helen Wolf of Ohio; along with seven grandkids and four great-grandkids.
The arrangements are in the care of Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Hudson, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.