James Ray Traylor, 75, of Nebo, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.
He was born October 31, 1943 in Kirkwood Springs, KY to the late Thomas Leonard Traylor and Gertha McGregor Traylor. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James McNally and Martha and Matt Morse Traylor; maternal grandparents, John and Frances Purdy McGregor; two sisters, Lorene Traylor and Margie Marie Strong; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Kirkwood and Charles Alfred.
Mr. Traylor worked as a conductor and retired after 40 years of service from CSX. He was a member of Johnson Island Baptist Church and Providence Country Club. He was an avid golfer, loved going to the beach, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Traylor; one son, Tim (Shannon) Traylor; one daughter, Sherri (Patrick) Yates; two brothers, Thomas Cleo (Frances) Traylor and Garrett (Mary Anna) Traylor; four sisters, Juanita Hankins, Thelma May Traylor, Mary Magdalene Kirkwood, and Hazel Joyce Alfred; six grandchildren, Zack (Shauna) Traylor, Colby Traylor, Courtney (Sean) Menser, Jared (Dana) Yates, Cassie (Garrett) Rice, and Matthew Yates; five great grandchildren, McKinley Menser, Tripp Traylor, Lucas Yates, Raelynn Yates, and Hayden Rice; and two step-grandchildren, Clark Larson and Shelby Larson.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 19, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Old Beulah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Hendricks, James Parker, Dickie Mitchell, Ricky Price, Ray Fowler, Chris Meredith, Daniel Gachoka and Jeff Staton.
