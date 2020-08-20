Genella M. Green, 87, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
She was born Feb. 13, 1933, to the late John W. and Lillie Walls.
Mrs. Green was of the Christian faith, had worked at Enro Shirt Factory and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Green, in 2010; her three sisters, Beulah Hicks, Arzetta Armstrong and Christine Whitmore; and two brothers, Nunn Walls and Arthur Walls.
Mrs. Green is survived by her three children, James Darell Green and his wife, Valeria, of Hopkinsville, Nancy Loretta Adams and her husband, Ricky, of Madisonville and Monty Lewis Green and his wife, Pat, of Earlington; one brother, the Rev. Mac Wells of Lake City; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private, officiated by the Rev. Mac Walls. Burial will be open to the public at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards, officiated by Bro. Chalon Hayes.
A public visitation will be held Saturday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
