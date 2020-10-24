Joseph Edward Richardson, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born May 30, 1964, in Madisonville to Shirley Richardson and the late Raymond Richardson. Joseph was formerly employed with the City of Madisonville Water Department. He enjoyed playing darts, four-wheeling, and he loved to tinker in the garage.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Hancock Richardson of Madisonville; son Cody (Blayke) Richardson of Colorado; stepson Chris Smith of Evansville, Indiana, and his loyal companion, Zeus.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Elliott officiating. Burial to follow at Browder Church Cemetery in Anton. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are John Bearden, Daniel Garcia, David Hancock Jr., Jason Hancock, Heath Hancock, Shawn Hancock, Ronnie Hawkins and Ryan Panella. The honorary pallbearer is Cody Alfred.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
