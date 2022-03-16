Linda Lee Kirk, 92, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Oak Ridge Senior Living Community in Madisonville.
She was born on July 28, 1929, in Marion, to the late Barbara Bryant Travis and Corbitt Travis. Linda retired from Hopkins County Schools, where she worked in food service for forty-three years. She has fed thousands of children over the years. Seeing smiling faces and full bellies gave her great pleasure. Linda loved God, her family, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda was of the Christian faith and a member of Covenant Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Kirk; siblings, Harold Travis, Wendell Travis, Randall Travis, Ted Travis, and Shirley Brown.
Survivors include her daughter, LaDonna (Victor) Vandiver; son, Tony Kirk; siblings, Donna Winders, Brenda Clark, Jerry Travis, Geneva Rustin, and Virginia Klutey; grandchildren, Rueben “Ben” (Faith) Lutz, Jeannie (John Mark) Morris, Emily Kirk, Laura Kirk, and Korri Vandiver; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Knight officiating and Pastor Andrew Harris assisting. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Ben Lutz, Victor Vandiver, Mitchell Mayes, Aiden Lutz, Charles Lewis, and John Mark Morris.
Linda will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s memory to Breaking Bread Ministries, 275 West Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
